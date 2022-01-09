Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.85 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

