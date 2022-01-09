JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 168.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 25,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $546.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.36. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

