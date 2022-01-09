Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in December

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SLRX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.