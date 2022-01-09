Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:SDIPF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Frasers Group Company Profile

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

