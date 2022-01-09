Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.88

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.88 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.30). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29), with a volume of 204,702 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £52.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.