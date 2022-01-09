Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.10

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.22 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.22 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,085 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.44 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

