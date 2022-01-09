State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Carvana worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 96.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carvana by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA opened at $184.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.