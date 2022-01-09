Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.74 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

