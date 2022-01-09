Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 546,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 271,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

