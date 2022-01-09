Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,624. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.