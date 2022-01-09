Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $47,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,264,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 152,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 79,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $60.78 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

