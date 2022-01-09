627 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.