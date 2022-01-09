ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.92

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.92 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 84.40 ($1.14). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 40,293 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of £49.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £49,450 ($66,635.22).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

