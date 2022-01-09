Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,318.38

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,318.38 ($17.77).

HSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.54) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.54) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.63) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 850 ($11.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.58. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.41). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 881.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 912.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.21) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($305,214.93). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,055 shares of company stock worth $45,547,739.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

