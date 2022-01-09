Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target at C$45.88

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.31. Empire has a 1 year low of C$34.49 and a 1 year high of C$42.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

