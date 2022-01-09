Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $266.14

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

