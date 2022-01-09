Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $266.14

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.14.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $230.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after buying an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
