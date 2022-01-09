Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.52 ($10.82) and traded as low as €9.38 ($10.66). Orange shares last traded at €9.43 ($10.72), with a volume of 10,120,682 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.68) target price on Orange in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.27 ($13.94).

Get Orange alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200-day moving average of €9.52.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.