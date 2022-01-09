Grafenia (LON:GRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.71 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.13 ($0.07). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.07), with a volume of 610 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.69.

Grafenia Company Profile (LON:GRA)

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services and allows brand owners to set up an online ordering system for their network; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafenia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafenia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.