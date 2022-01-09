Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.53. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 50,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Centamin alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.