Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

