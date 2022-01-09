Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.75. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 182,503 shares traded.

MBII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.