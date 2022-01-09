Swiss National Bank Has $54.04 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $54,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,380.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $238.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

