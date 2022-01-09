Swiss National Bank Sells 45,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Masco worth $55,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after buying an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

