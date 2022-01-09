Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $801.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.56. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.