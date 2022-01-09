Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $328.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.