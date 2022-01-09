Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE INFO opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.