2,926 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

FIW opened at $89.53 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

