Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00203848 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00032104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00468425 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00078247 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

