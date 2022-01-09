Rally (RLY) Trading 18.5% Lower This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Rally has a market cap of $647.75 million and $3.27 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00058797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.56 or 0.07456418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,779.08 or 1.00053553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003246 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,067,692 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.