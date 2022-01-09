Glitch Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.99 or 0.07462765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,842.85 or 1.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

