Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CARA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock valued at $163,357. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

