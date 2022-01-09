JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

