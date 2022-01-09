JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 130.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

