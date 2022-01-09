JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

