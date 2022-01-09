Concord Wealth Partners Sells 35 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $461.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.