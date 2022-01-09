Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,023 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

