Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

