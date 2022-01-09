Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lyft were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.10 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

