Summit Global Investments Makes New $457,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 23.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 34.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

