Summit Global Investments Takes $406,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
LOCO stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $504.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.