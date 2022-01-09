Summit Global Investments Takes $406,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $504.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

