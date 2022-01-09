Summit Global Investments Takes $434,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.93. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.