Summit Global Investments Takes $478,000 Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Surmodics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 31.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,551 shares of company stock valued at $861,604 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRDX opened at $46.83 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

