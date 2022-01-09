State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Xylem worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 67,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Xylem by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 400,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,528,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

