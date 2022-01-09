Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.06 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.01.

NYSE BABA opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

