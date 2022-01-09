State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $30,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 10.5% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,394,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $3,062,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

