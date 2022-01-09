Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,246 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $355.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.