Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 10,439 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters stock opened at $347.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

