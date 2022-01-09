Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

