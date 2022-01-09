iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,188,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

