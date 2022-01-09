Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

